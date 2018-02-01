Palliser Enchant Prospect

Heritage Resource Limited Partnership is marketing fee simple mineral rights for Lease on the Palliser Block. The prospect area identifies horizontal development opportunities in the Mannville and below base Mannville by using subsurface analog data.

Highlights

*Details found at http://heritageroyalty.ca

Process & Timeline

For additional information including full land schedules, technical presentation materials or booking an interactive in house Show & Tell (first available February 5th) please contact Olena Badham, Area Land Manager at (587) 956-1511 or Olena.Badham@heritageroyalty.ca

Preference will be given to bids containing larger contiguous parcels. Heritage retains the right to accept any offer or reject all offers. The deadline for delivery of offers to Heritage is 12:00 PM March 8th, 2018. All offers are subject to Heritage approval.