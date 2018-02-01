Two great events, one low price! Register for one conference, access both technical programs and a shared exhibit floor.

The co-located conferences provide the perfect opportunity to expand your industry knowledge and network in two areas of E&P. Both the SPE Canada Heavy Oil Technical Conference and the SPE Canada Unconventional Resources Conference will take place on 13-14 March 2018 at the Calgary Telus Convention Centre.

Event Highlights:

An Opening Plenary session on industry sustainability and innovation featuring:



o Peter Tertzakian, Chief Energy Economist, Arc Financial Corp. o Pat Carlson, Founder and Former CEO of Seven Generations o Robert Cox, Senior VP, Operations of TriCan o Kevin Krausert, CEO, Beaver Drilling o Nav Dhunay, CEO and co-founder, Imaginea.io o Deborah Yedlin, Business Columnist (moderator)

A technical panel session called, Winning the Unconventional Game:



o Is smart or engineered completions really a thing? Does a geometric design provide the best outcome in full field development? This panel will pair technical expertise with decision analysts (economics) to contrast the different approaches applied in unconventional reservoir development.

90+ presentations on heavy oil and unconventional resources



6 training courses for more in-depth technical knowledge



Shared exhibition with latest products and services



o 500+ attendees from across all E&P disciplines

View the technical program for heavy oil.

View the technical program for unconventional resources.

Register by 12 February to save $150 and access both conferences for the price and time of one.

Register online or contact the SPE Canada office at Canadianregistration@spe.org.

For a complete list of SPE Canada events and training, visit www.spe.org/canada