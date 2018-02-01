Open to budding entrepreneurs, researchers, students and seed-stage companies, the 5th annual Energy New Venture Competition is a global platform to advance emerging energy technology companies and concepts. Hosted by the Hunter Hub for Entrepreneurial Thinking at the University of Calgary, the competition is your opportunity to be on the cutting edge of innovation and learn how entrepreneurs from across the country are rising to the challenges posed by today’s energy landscape.

Over $100,000 in cash and in-kind prizes.

Date and Time

Tue, 6 February 2018

8:15 AM – 4:00 PM MST

Location

The Bow

500 Centre Street S

54th Floor

Click here for more information or to register.





