Search
Courses and Conferences

REGISTER NOW! SPE Training Course On Evaluation Of Canadian Oil And Gas Properties 22-26 October

This 5-day comprehensive course is an introduction or refresher for the techniques of evaluating Canadian oil and gas properties, but the techniques used in this course also apply to oil and gas properties elsewhere in the world. There is ample opportunity to work problems in class. By the end of this course, participants will be able to evaluate an oil and gas property and interpret evaluations done by others.

Evaluation of Canadian Oil and Gas Properties
22-26 OCT
Sproule Academy
Calgary, AB, Canada

Register online or contact the SPE Canada office at contedcanada@spe.org.

For a complete list of SPE training courses, go to www.spe.org/training/courses.

Analysis

Most Read

  1. ‘Too Compelling For Us To Ignore’: Precision To Buy Trinidad In $1.03 Billion Deal
  2. MEG Energy Holder Highfields Sees Bidding War After Husky Offer
  3. Canadian Crude Hits Record Low As Pipeline Space Runs Out
  4. Rather Than Resist, Companies Should Look To Capitalize On Energy Evolution: Panel
  5. Louisiana Crude Terminal Acquisition A Sign Capline Reversal Will Proceed