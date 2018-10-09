Pacific Northern Gas Seeks Expressions Of Interest For Capacity In Existing And Proposed Natural Gas Pipeline

Pacific Northern Gas (PNG) is pleased to announce a Multi-Lateral Process in which PNG is seeking interested parties who require transportation service on its existing pipeline system for natural gas deliveries from Station 4a on the Enbridge Westcoast Energy Inc. southern mainline near Summit Lake, British Columbia to the Terrace, Kitimat, and Prince Rupert areas. PNG’s capacity will be increased by a proposed expansion of its pipeline system from Summit Lake to Kitimat (the Pipeline Looping Project “PLP”). The proposed PLP entails the construction of up to 525 kilometers of pipeline and related facilities.

With the addition of PLP, PNG would expand on its unique position in offering natural gas transportation service to multiple industrial projects along British Columbia’s west coast, serving international markets and facilitating economic growth in the region.

The purpose of this request for formal expressions of interest is to determine if there is sufficient interest and support, at this time, for the continued development of the PLP. Expressions of interest will be accepted by PNG until 5:00 p.m. PST, October 26, 2018.

Parties with a bona fide interest in contracting for gas transportation service with PNG are invited to contact Brock John at (604) 697-6223 or via email at bjohn@png.ca to obtain a copy of PNG’s Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA). Upon execution of the NDA, PNG will provide its Formal Expression of Interest information package and application form which is to be submitted by interested parties.