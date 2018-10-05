Precision To Buy Trinidad In $1.03 Billion Deal

Precision Drilling Corporation has entered into an arrangement agreement with Trinidad Drilling Limited, trumping an earlier hostile bid for Trinidad from Ensign Energy Services Inc.

The aggregate transaction value is approximately $1.028 billion, including the assumption of approximately $477 million in Trinidad net debt.

In August, Ensign made a $947-million hostile bid to acquire Trinidad, just two weeks after Trinidad had announced it was ending its strategic alternatives process. Last month, Trinidad said Ensign’s hostile bid for the company “significantly undervalues” Trinidad and asked shareholders to reject the offer.

Today’s agreement will see Precision acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Trinidad on the basis of 0.445 common shares of Precision for each outstanding Trinidad share pursuant to a plan of arrangement.

Upon completion of the transaction, existing holders of Trinidad shares will collectively own approximately 29 per cent of Precision.

“This transaction creates exceptional value for both Trinidad and Precision shareholders,” said Kevin Neveu, president and CEO of Precision. “The combination provides a truly unique opportunity to combine two highly-focused drilling contractors that are pursuing similar growth initiatives and competitive strategies and importantly, operating similar Tier 1 assets."

Trinidad’s fleet of 141 drilling rigs includes 61 high spec AC rigs that fit 90 per cent within Precision’s standardization protocols and are equipped with major components that are well aligned for fleet integration.

Precision will have a North American fleet that includes over 200 active rigs and 322 total rigs.

As the third largest driller in the U.S., Precision said it will have strong positions in all key shale plays and will be positioned for improving industry activity. The company will have an expanded platform for technology deployment and an increased inventory of economically upgradeable rigs.

Precision also noted the company will have improved cash flow generation capabilities in Canada given excellent fixed cost leverage and operating synergies. Trinidad’s customer mix and rig fleet is complementary and the company is well positioned for LNG and Deep Basin development. Precision has identified 50 rigs from the combined fleet that it intends to hold as assets for sale.

In 2019, Precision expects to realize more than $30 million in annual synergies through corporate efficiencies and facility consolidations. Precision will leverage its increased scale and realize long term incremental operating efficiencies through its recently upgraded IT infrastructure, technical support centers in Nisku and Houston and its supply chain management and manufacturing capabilities.

More to come this morning.