DOB Classifieds

48" x 16', 1440psi Separator, Alberta Sour
Sour Service RT1 (Vessel), 3 Phase
1440psi
LSD: 3-36-66-24W5
Water Boot
Condensate Conditioner with Pumps
DANIEL SR 6” Meter Run
Roughneck Heater
Lights
Building is approximately 12’ x 24' Skidded/Eye Hooks
Sitting in yard disconnected etc. with easy access for cranes etc.
This unit was never used in sour service. It was put to bed properly in 2012. The inspections etc. were done at that time and it has never been in service since.
Link below to more pictures
http://www.energyauctions.ca/liquidations/48-x-16-separator
