DOB Classifieds

48" x 16', 1440psi Separator, Alberta Sour

Sour Service RT1 (Vessel), 3 Phase

1440psi

LSD: 3-36-66-24W5

Water Boot

Condensate Conditioner with Pumps

DANIEL SR 6” Meter Run

Roughneck Heater

Lights

Building is approximately 12’ x 24' Skidded/Eye Hooks

Sitting in yard disconnected etc. with easy access for cranes etc.

This unit was never used in sour service. It was put to bed properly in 2012. The inspections etc. were done at that time and it has never been in service since.

Link below to more pictures

http://www.energyauctions.ca/liquidations/48-x-16-separator

