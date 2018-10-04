Blackbird Announces Management Change

Karen Minton has stepped down from her role as chief financial officer of Blackbird Energy Inc., effective Oct. 2, 2018

Pursuant to her resignation, Travis Belak, previously controller of the company, has been promoted to CFO of Blackbird and will assume responsibility for the company’s finance, treasury, accounting, tax and capital markets functions.

Belak is a Chartered Accountant with over eight years of broad-based accounting and finance experience in the oil and gas industry. He has been with Blackbird for the past four years. Belak began his career with Ernst & Young LLP and has since held positions of increasing responsibility with Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Blackbird. He is an active member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta (ICAA) and Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Alberta).

“We appreciate Karen's contributions to Blackbird and wish her success in all her future endeavors. At the same time, we are pleased to announce Travis Belak will be assuming the role of chief financial officer,” said Garth Braun, president, CEO and chairman of Blackbird. “Mr. Belak has been a valuable member of the Blackbird team since joining us in February 2015 and is the ideal candidate for the role.”