CORE Linepipe Announces Appointment

Brian Peters has been appointed chief financial officer of CORE Linepipe Inc., effective Sept. 17, 2018.

Peters is a Chartered Accountant with over 20 years of experience in the oilfield services industry including serving as CFO for a number of private and public oilfield services companies.

In his role as CFO at CORE Linepipe, he will be responsible for overseeing and managing all of CORE Linepipe’s accounting and finance responsibilities.

“We are pleased to have Brian join our organization,” said Sam Bouey, president and CEO of CORE, a Calgary-based company that provides corrosion resistant steel line pipe to the oil and gas industry. “His broad industry experience with growth-oriented companies will be an asset to CORE as we embark on the next stage of growth for our organization.”