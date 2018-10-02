Canada Finally Getting Its LNG Plant: LNG Canada Moving Ahead With Export Facility Near Kitimat

LNG Canada announced that its joint venture participants – Royal Dutch Shell plc, PETRONAS, PetroChina, Mitsubishi Corporation and Korea Gas Coropration – have taken a final investment decision (FID) to build the LNG Canada export facility in Kitimat.

“The final investment decision taken by our joint venture participants shows that British Columbia and Canada, working with First Nations and local communities, can deliver competitive energy projects,” said Andy Calitz, CEO of LNG Canada. “This decision showcases how industrial development can co-exist with environmental stewardship and Indigenous interests.”

“We have taken the exciting decision to move forward with LNG Canada. It is the right project in the right place at the right time,” said Shell’s gas, new energy director Maarten Wetsellaar

“It is the right project because LNG Canada is a world-scale, long-life asset that will deliver a large and resilient cash flow.”

He added: “It’s fully aligned with our strategy and builds on the world-class investment that we are committed to deliver.”

Also, the project is in the right place because British Columbia is extremely well-placed to connect low-cost abundant Canadian gas to the fast-growing gas markets of Asia.

“It is also in the right place because neighbours from the First Nations and the governments at all levels, and finally, we have a long heritage of doing successful business in Canada and we feel at ease here.

“And it’s the right time. Global energy demand is expected to double between now and 2035. And on our way to 2035, we see a potential supply shortage developing in the mid-2020s, just when LNG Canada is expected to come onstream.

“LNG Canada is important—for Shell and a game-changer for Canada.”

"The final investment decision with our joint venture participants is a significant milestone for PETRONAS and for the energy industry in Canada. The decision is a testimony of the strong collaboration among our partners and stakeholders who share the same aspiration of delivering long-term value via LNG, in line with our commitment to sustainable and responsible development of resources," added PETRONAS president and group CEO Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin.

PETRONAS itself last year cancelled its own Pacific NorthWest LNG project before climbing aboard the LNG Canada project

"This is the first LNG project in Canada and the project will pave the way for us to add value to our world-class gas resources in the North Montney area and strengthen our supply portfolio for LNG to the Asian markets," Wan Zulkiflee said.

