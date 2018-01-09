Grant Thornton Limited (the “Receiver”), in its capacity as the receiver of Medicine Valley Transport Ltd. (“MVT”), is inviting proposals for the purchase or sale of MVT’s inventory and equipment, located in Eckville, Alberta. Highlights of the sale include:

Tank trailers



Tri-drive, tandam, and other tractors



Passenger trucks



Various shop tools



For further information, please visit our website at www.grantthornton.ca/creditorupdates or contact Nathan Bell at (403) 260-2529 or Nathan.Bell@ca.gt.com

Please note that the Receiver is accepting proposals until 12:00 pm MDT on January 19, 2018.