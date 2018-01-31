NCS Multistage will be hosting a retirement party for Joanne McNichol on January 31 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Calgary Petroleum Club.

Joanne is a Business Development and Completions Professional with over 35 years of energy industry experience with both operating companies and in the service sector. Prior to joining NCS as Director of Strategic Business, she contracted as a multi-stage completions consultant with Smith, Schlumberger and Petro China as well as participated in the development of the CBM play with Pengrowth Energy. Joanne served as Manager of Business Development and Marketing for Frac Source, Inc., Stimulation and Cementing Technical Professional with Halliburton Energy Services Canada and Completions coordinator with PanCanadian Petroleum as well as position with Nowsco Well Service and Anadarko. She is a recognized SPE author and recipient of numerous awards in recognition of her instrumental role in promoting innovative technology exchanges with SPE, HART, and CSUR.

Joanne is looking forward to spending time with her family, including grandchildren, and her friends. If you know Joanne, please feel free to join us for food and drinks to celebrate the end of her exceptional career and ensuing retirement.