The Canadian Society for Unconventional Resources (CSUR) is pleased to be able to present its inaugural workshop DATA AND DATA ANALYTICS FOR THE UPSTREAM OIL & GAS SECTOR.

The workshop will focus on the application of Data and Data Analytics, and the impact this has on the upstream oil & gas sector. We will be looking at the importance of data and data management as a foundation to solid data analytics, and how we can derive new insights and knowledge from data analytics. We will also be looking at Cyber Security and discussing how we can ensure that our data and data systems are secure, and what can be done to mitigate the impact in the event of a security breach. Finally we will wrap up with a look at what the future of data analytics may look like for the oil and gas industry.

The four sessions will be:

DATA: The Foundation to Innovation

ANALYTICS: Deriving knowledge and Insight from the Data

CYBER SECURITY: Protecting your Data, Data Systems, and Analytics

FUTURE TRENDS: Predicting Technology & Data Trends and Impacts

Location:

ConocoPhillips Canada Theatre

Gulf Canada Square

401 9th Avenue SW

Calgary

When:

Wed., Jan. 31, starting at 8:30 a.m.

For more information on the agenda, or to register, click here.