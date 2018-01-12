www.globalpetroleumshow.com/speak

Dear Industry Colleague,

In collaboration with the newly established Technical Committee that is led by Technical Chairman, Mark Salkeld, VP of Operations and Business Development at CLEANTEK Industries, The Global Petroleum Show (GPS) Conference will launch June 12 and 14, 2018 in Calgary, Canada. Committee members represent companies such as Baker Hughes, Chevron, CNRL, ConocoPhillips, Devon, Flour, Halliburton, Pemex, Repsol, and Schlumberger. See the full listing here.

With the 2018 call for abstracts now open, oil and gas industry professional have the opportunity to submit proposals before Wednesday, February 28, 2018, to be considered for the GPS 2018 Technical and Business Conference. We encourage you to submit an abstract online and share your knowledge, experience and solutions with industry colleagues from around the world.

The conference is projected to host 100+ speakers from more than 30 leading energy countries, providing you with access to a wealth of critical, much needed information. Selected speakers will meet the people that matter: key international companies, strategic, technical and project influencers from Middle Eastern, American, European, African, and Asian markets.

GPS 2018 at a glance

For information concerning GPS 2018 call for abstracts please visit globalpetroleumshow.com/speak or contact Dusan Krnjaja by email or phone at 1-403-984-5439.