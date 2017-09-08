On Sept. 8, 2017, the National Energy Board (NEB) suspended its review of the Energy East and Eastern Mainline projects for 30 days, following a request from TransCanada Corporation.

During this period, the board will not issue further decisions or take further process steps relating to the review of the projects. In addition, the NEB’s expanded indigenous and public engagement activities will be suspended during this time period.

The hearing panel also granted the company’s request to extend the deadline to file any available project updates from September 15 to October 27, 2017.