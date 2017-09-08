Calfrac Well Services Ltd. announced that its 150 Putt Fore Charity held Aug. 30 raised in excess of $150,000 for participating charities of the Shaw Charity Classic’s Birdies for Kids presented by AltaLink program.

Calfrac planned the fundraising event to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday and raise money for Alberta-based children and youth charities.

The event involved the installation of a custom-built 150-foot putting green on Calgary’s Stephen Avenue Mall. Participants included Calfrac customers, suppliers and other partners. Mayor Naheed Nenshi kicked things off with a few words and the first two putts. He was followed by 72 other participants all trying to sink a hole-in-one on the 150-foot putting green.

Calfrac requested participating companies make a donation to a participating Birdies for Kids charity in order to enter a team of four. At the event, a participant putting for Whitecap Resources Inc. sunk an impressive hole-in-one from 150 feet which meant an additional $25,000 for Whitecap’s selected charity — the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation. With the additional Birdies for Kidsmatch added to the hole-in-one grand prize, the total amount raised by the event exceeded $150,000.

“The Calfrac 150 Putt Fore Charity was a community-focused event,” said Tom Medvedic, Calfrac’s Canadian division president. “We were very pleased that some of our most valued partners were able to join us for the event. Without them, we wouldn’t have been able to meet the fundraising goal and make such a difference to so many different charities.”

“We were pleased to be invited to the Calfrac 150 Putt Fore Charity,” said Joel Armstrong of Whitecap Resources. “Giving back to the community is a core value for Whitecap with our focus on education, children and health. The fact that I was able to sink a hole-in-one on the 150-foot putting green was something I will never forget but, more importantly, it meant we were able to have an even greater impact on the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.”

Given the success of the event, Calfrac is already planning a follow-up event for 2018.