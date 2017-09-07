Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Jayhawk Resources Ltd. (“Jayhawk” or the “Company”) with a corporate sales process.

Jayhawk currently has a high LLR rating, no debt, positive working capital and no severance obligations.



The Company also has minor producing properties located in the Provost, Craigmyle, Penhold, Sylvan Lake, Joffre, Homeglen-Rimbey, Carrot Creek, Bellis, Tony Creek, Mitsue, Nipisi and Clear River areas of Alberta (the "Properties").



As of August 5, 2017, Jayhawk's Properties had a positive deemed net asset value of $8.13 million (deemed assets of $11.65 million less liabilities of $3.52 million), with an LMR ratio of 3.31.



