Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Yoho Resources Inc. (“Yoho” or the “Company”) with the sale of its prospective Montney natural gas property located in the Two Rivers area of British Columbia (the “Property”).

In the Two Rivers area of British Columbia, Yoho holds operated working interests in 22 sections of land (15.8 net sections), with 15.3 net sections of Montney rights that are prospective for liquids-rich natural gas.



area of British Columbia, Yoho holds operated working interests in 22 sections of land (15.8 net sections), with 15.3 net sections of Montney rights that are prospective for liquids-rich natural gas. Yoho’s land at Two Rivers is offset by recent Montney land sale activity and recent Montney drilling.



is offset by recent Montney land sale activity and recent Montney drilling. With positive indications of natural gas in a significant section of the Montney, Yoho re-entered and recompleted the Upper Montney in the well Yoho Suncor Boundary 00/10-10-084-15W6/0 in 2010 and found encouraging gas rates from a vertical well to support further horizontal development of the Upper Montney in the area.



To book an appointment to visit the Data Room or for more information please contact:

Ben Rye, Tom Pavic, Jill Switzer, Ryan Ferguson Young

or Alan Tambosso at 403.266.6133.