About Oil Sands

Alberta’s oil sands has the third largest oil reserves in the world, after Venezuela and Saudi Arabia. As of 2016, Alberta’s oil sands proven reserves were 165.4 billion barrels (bbl); and most importantly crude bitumen production (mined and in situ) totalled about 2.5 million barrels per day (bbl/d) in 2016 (source: Alberta Energy Regulator). Oil sands production remain the largest source of energy production in Canada and provides Canadians with thousands of well-paying technical, trade and executive jobs.

About the Show

Oil Sands Trade Show and Conference is the premier event specifically developed for Alberta’s oil sands sector. This interactive exhibition is the place for oil sands operators and their contractors who are seeking solutions and innovations that reduce costs and maximize existing equipment and facilities. The Oil Sands Trade Show and Conference returns to Fort McMurray with a renewed focus on promoting the latest technologies, maintenance, shutdowns/turnarounds, mining, upgrading, health & safety and environment strategies. The floor plan has been redesigned to better support these key product categories and features many free-to-attend conference sessions.

Additionally, Oil Sands Trade Show delivers great opportunities for exhibitors and visitors alike to network and have fun at the same time. These networking events include the annual Sand Trapped Charity Golf Tournament in support of Keyano College on Monday, September 11th and The Big Party Tuesday, September 12th where you can enjoy a delicious lobster meal as you take in the live entertainment featuring Canadian Country Artist, Jesse Mast.

Why Attend?

The Oil Sands Trade Show is the only industry specific event that brings together all aspects of the oil sands industry to one location, one time a year. Over two days, visitors can meet hundreds of companies, and see thousands of products and servicesdedicated to the industry in which they work. Whether companies are mining or drilling for their resources the Oil Sands Trade Show provides a comprehensive view of the industry companies and services that drive the oil sands industry.

