SPARK 2017: Excellent Roster Of Speakers – Early Bird Registration Ends Today!
Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) and Alberta Innovates are hosting SPARK 2017, Nov. 6-8, to support game-changing solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and advance the bioindustrial sector.
The early bird deadline for registration is Sept. 26. Click here to register now.
An impressive list of speakers is scheduled for the event, including:
- Laura Kilcrease, Chief Executive Officer, Alberta Innovates
- Tony Van Bommel, Senior Managing Partner, BDC Capital, Industrial, Clean and Energy Technology Fund
- David Layzell, Director, Canadian Energy Systems Analysis Research (CESAR) Initiative
- Chris Reid, Director, Institute for Breakthrough Energy and Emission Technology (IBET)
- Zoe Kolbuc, Director Stakeholder Engagement, Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC)
- Iggy Domagalski, CEO, Tundra Process Solutions
- Bruce Edgelow, Managing Director, Debt Capital Markets, Amnius Capital Partners
- Marty Reed, CEO, Evok Innovations
- Kevin Lo, Vice President, Pason Systems
- Gandeephan Ganeshalingam, Chief Innovation Officer, GE Canada
- Mark Summers, Executive Director, Technology and Innovation at Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA)
- Apoorv Sinha, CEO, Founder, Carbon Upcycling Technologies
- Issam Dairanieh, CEO, Global CO2 Initiatives
- Robert Niven, CEO & Founder, CarbonCure Technologies
- David Lynch, General Manager, Research and Development, Enerkem
- Rebecca Boudreaux, President & Board Director, Oberon Fuels
- Kathleen Sendall, Corporate Director, Enmax Corporation / Board Chair, Emissions Reduction Alberta
- Dan Wicklum, Chief Executive, Canada’s Oil Sands Innovation Alliance (COSIA)
- Linda Coady, Chief Sustainability Officer, Enbridge
- Geoffrey Tauvette, Director, Fuel & Environment, WestJet
- Kate Chisholm, Senior Vice President, Legal and External Relations, Capital Power
- Meera Nathwani-Crowe, Manager, Technology and Innovation, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL)
- Tim Haig, CEO, Forge Hydrocarbons Corp.
- Joe Kuhach, CEO, Nsolv
- Craig Stenhouse, Manager, Canada's Oil Sands Innovation Alliance (COSIA), Cenovus Energy