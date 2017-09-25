Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2017
Spirit River/Viking Oil Opportunity In Willesden Green
Birchill Canada Corp. (“Birchill”) is pleased to make its Willesden Green, Alberta property available for acquisition.
Property Highlights:
- Portfolio of stacked oil and natural gas opportunities
- 17.25 gross sections of land with an average working interest of 88%
- Flat average production of 85boe/d from 3 wells (100% WI) producing from the Nordegg/Rock Creek with horizontal offset potential
- Proprietary 36.24 sq. km 3D over land base (shot March 2010)
- Viking oil prospect identified utilizing 3D. Potential for 22mmboe ooip in place
- Offset operators drilling Spirit River targets. Birchill 3D indicates occurrence of Spirit River channels on its land base
- Increased landsale activity in area - offsetting parcel sold for $4098/Ha at September 13, 2017 sale
- Proximal to existing infrastructure
- 8-33-40-07W5 Birchill Glauconite Oil well tested 100 bopd and 500 mcfd. Well could be tied-in as a stand-alone project or in conjunction with a HZ well program
Upon execution of a Confidentiality Agreement, Birchill is willing to provide additional information on the property including access to a 3D data room and a technical presentation if required. To request a copy of the CA or to discuss further contact Kelly Pypers, Vice President, Land at kpypers@birchill.com
Bid Deadline: November 9, 2017