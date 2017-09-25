Cenovus Energy Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Suffield crude oil and natural gas operations in southern Alberta to International Petroleum Corporation for gross cash proceeds of $512 million.

The parties have also agreed to a deferred purchase price adjustment that gives Cenovus the opportunity to benefit from potential additional payments of up to $36 million. The sale of the Suffield assets, which include Cenovus’s properties on Canadian Forces Base Suffield and the adjacent Alderson property, is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to closing conditions.

Net proceeds from the Suffield sale, and those from the sale of Cenovus’s Greater Pelican Lake assets announced on Sept. 5, 2017, will be applied to reduce the company’s $3.6 billion asset-sale bridge facility.