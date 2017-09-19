The Daily Oil Bulletin announces the launch today of our new Assets for Sale portal.

Access the data by clicking or tapping on the Assets For Sale button on the right-hand side of the DOB homepage, above the Data Dashboards, or click here.

The map displays oil and gas assets (royalty, production, land) available for acquisition or trade.

For new users, please take the tour to learn more about the site.

The menu bar in the top left hand corner of the map allows users to turn on/off different layers. Users can also perform searches, filter by posting date and create asset lists.

Asset data for this new initiative is supplied by CanOils, which is owned by JWN, which also publishes the DOB.

There is a feedback form on the site, but you can also reach us at editor@dailyoilbulletin.com with any questions or comments.