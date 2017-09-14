Nominate a deserving young woman for the 2017 Young Women in Energy Awards.

Young Women in Energy (YWE) is excited to announce the opening of its fourth annual YWE Awards. This notable awards program celebrates, and promotes, the outstanding contributions of young women in the energy industry across Alberta. This is an opportunity for the energy industry to recognize exceptional women through encouraging the nomination of future female leaders.

“If alumni of the YWE Awards are any indication, the energy industry is well-positioned to welcome future female leaders into executive positions to help meet evolving demands” says Katie Smith, Executive Director, Young Women in Energy.

Past winners have demonstrated drive, motivation, and the desire to lead; have proposed innovative or new initiatives within their organization; and are making a difference in energy. An esteemed selection committee of energy executives will be deciding the 2017 award winners, including:

Dawn Farrell, President & CEO, TransAlta



Bill Whitelaw, President & CEO, June Warren-Nickle's Energy Group



Andrea Hood, Vice President, Business Development & Sales, geoLOGIC Systems Ltd.



David Potter, Managing Director, and Head, Global Investment Banking - Energy, Scotiabank



Susan Targett, Executive Vice President - Corporate, Seven Generations Energy



Ian Dundas, President & CEO, Enerplus



Nominate, or encourage, a deserving young woman to apply today! The awards recognize and reward women with 5-15 years of experience who are at a tipping point in their careers. "There are many young professional women leading impactful initiatives in the energy sector and it is a privilege to be recognizing a select group for the fourth year," says Kirstie Boyle, Awards Manager. Nominations are easy and are available online at youngwomeninenergy.com/nominate.

Deadline for applications is September 30, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. MST.

About YWE

Young Women in Energy champions the interests of women working in the energy industry. YWE aims to address the recognized need to increase female presence and leadership development in the industry. We are building an authentic community of motivated women who are connecting with, and learning from, their peers.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For more information on the Awards, the Gala or the winners, please contact:

Kirstie Boyle

Awards Manager

Young Women in Energy

awards@youngwomeninenergy.com

(403) 999-0275

youngwomeninenergy.com