The oil and gas supply chain has changed, with traditional sales pathways now replaced by evolving systems that are driven by technology and the overarching need to always get more for less.

Producers are under pressure to reduce economic and environmental costs in the new normal of $50 oil and increasing regulation. Many suppliers have the solutions to help achieve these goals, but effectively communicating the message to the right buyers is a challenge.

Research findings indicate that white papers are one of the most effective marketing tactics for businesses.

In an industry like oil and gas that is highly competitive and technologically advanced, white papers create a way to connect with customers and industry thinkers on a deeper level. This type of content marketing clearly communicates relevant data, trends and benefits; the white paper essentially provides solutions to problems and prompts an action.

The combination of education and persuasion is what makes a white paper an incredibly powerful marketing tool.

There are several benefits to using a white paper as a tool in marketing strategy:

Generate leads and connect with new customers : In order to download a white paper, the user must provide their name, email address, company and profession. This not only gives insight into the interested audience but also helps cultivate business with target customers.



Promotion and branding : Organizations are using white papers to promote and highlight key features of their products and services and build brand image. A short description about the company at the end of the white paper gives the consumer insight into what a company is about and showcases their industry expertise.



Market expertise and differentiation: Companies that position themselves as experts in their field are able to differentiate their products and services from their competitors and build consumer loyalty which drives long term success.



