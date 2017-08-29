The 2017 Alberta Export Awards will be held in Calgary on November 23 at the Hyatt Regency.

The Alberta Export Awards, presented by the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters and JWN, recognize the innovative approaches and unique contributions of Alberta-registered export companies across all regions of the province. The awards also honour the individuals who contribute to their success.

The Alberta Export Awards are open to companies from any sector of the economy. If you know of a company that should join this group of elite Alberta exporters, nominate or apply for the awards today.

The Alberta Export Award categories are divided into two sections:

Sector Awards

Sector Awards recognize those companies in various sectors who have made an outstanding contribution to the economy in Alberta through the export of products and services.

Awards of Excellence

Awards of Excellence are awarded to companies demonstrating outstanding achievement.

Deadlines

Nomination Deadline: September 8, 2017

Application Deadline: September 15, 2017