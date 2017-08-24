The Oil Sands Trade Show and Conference is coming back this year to Fort McMurray stronger than ever after the event was postponed a year ago.

The aim of the show is to support the industry that supports Alberta’s economy and it’s an opportunity for businesses to connect to the community where the Alberta oil sands work gets done.

“That’s where a big part of our business comes from. We’re big supporters of the industry up there,” says Jim Brasset, operations manager of Surrey, B.C.-based Ensol Systems, which specializes in designing and building remote power systems using clean technology. “A lot of the innovations that we’ve developed have been because of the need of customers up there and working with us to develop technology to address those needs.”The company has been an exhibitor at the Oil Sands show for a number of years.

“We use the week to showcase our latest products and also to get together with our clients up there, and just to wave the flag.”

The show takes place Sept. 12-13 at the Suncor Community Leisure Centre and it’s the leading exchange of innovation and opportunity in the oil sands industry with hundreds of companies exhibiting.The show, which is the business gateway to the oil sands community, has been around since 1985. It comprises 99,000 square feet of exhibit space, bringing industry professionals face-to-face with more than 400 suppliers and services companies, which are showcasing the newest technologies, products and services at the forefront of the oil sands industry.

Organizers of the event say the hot topics for 2017 are: greater resilience and operating efficiencies, energy efficiency, new maintenance regimes, asset tracking and efficiency analysis.

Peter Mundy, business development manager, oil sands, for Calgary-based Alfa Laval, which manufactures centrifuges and heat exchangers for various industries around the world, says the company’s focus in Alberta is also quite varied.

“We’re in the oil sands of course for the oil treatment side of things. Heating, cooling, purification are the processes we generally get involved in,” says Mundy, of the company which will be exhibiting at the show.

“Of course, there aren’t many new major projects moving forward from a capital perspective (in the oil sands). We’ve spent a lot of time in the last few years focusing on performance improvements for our existing install base. We also have a large install base already so we have that responsibility to provide services to maintain and make sure that equipment is running in a good way even if the oil industry is in a downturn.”

Dustin Rusnack, president of Calgary-based Acre Prime, which specializes in land reclamation, excavation, civil earthworks, landscape construction and erosion control, says the company will have a booth and employees at the show to talk about its services.

He says it’s important for Acre Prime to participate at the show “to meet new people and learn about companies and what we can offer them or they can offer us.”Acre Prime Inc has operated as a family-owned business since the 1960s.

The show provides a comprehensive view of the companies and services that drive the oil sands marketplace. It’s where the oil sands community comes together to source new technologies, network with clients, and meet face to face with key decision makers. And it’s global in reach with countries like China, the United States, the United Kingdom and Mexico attending.

The 2017 Oil Sands Trade Show & Conference features a redesigned floor plan structured around the seven key operational areas of the oil sands sector with emphasis on zones and pavilions:

Digital oil sands



Production optimization



Maintenance and Turnarounds



Mining



Work safe



Upgrading, blending and storage,



Environmental solutions



The Oil Sands Trade Show and Conference is well known for an interactive exhibition showcases featuring the latest technology and solutions to help the industry review product and service innovations to meet the oil sands need for greater resilience and operating efficiencies. Additionally, the show also features mine site tours, the annual Sand Trapped Golf Tournament and The Big Party.

For more information or to register, please visit www.oilsandstradeshow.com