The 2017 Fall Field Trip will be held on Friday, September 8th, 2017.

Montney Field Trip: The Sulphur Mountain Formation around Canmore and Kananaskis.

Field Trip Leader: Jon Noad, DigitCore

Description: The Canadian Rockies are famous for their outstanding scenery, and also for their oil and gas production. Most of our knowledge regarding the highly productive Triassic Montney Formation has been garnered in the subsurface, but there are excellent age equivalent outcrops, such as the Sulphur Mountain Formation, which can provide valuable data and discussion points. Facies range from upper shoreface sandstones, through lower shoreface HCS sandstones and coarse siltstones, to finely laminated lower shoreface sandstone and offshore siltstone beds, as well as turbidites. All of these depositional settings can be explored in the Sulphur Mountain Formation in the field. This one-day field trip will visit a series of outcrops in Canmore and Kananaskis that demonstrate the character and variety of this stratigraphic interval.

