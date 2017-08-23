Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2017
Kaiser Exploration Ltd. Wilrich Divestiture
Kaiser Exploration Ltd. (“Kaiser”) is making available certain of its 100% working interest Wilrich lands in the Berland River, Leland and Saxon Areas of Alberta.
Key Highlights:
- 10,880 acres
- 3 distinct drill ready prospects defined on bypassed pay
- Nearby analogous production
- 100% working interest
- No associated liabilities
- Proximal to existing infrastructure
- Tenure of all lands extended until minimum of March 31, 2019
Detailed mapping of the lands identified below is available upon request:
Upon execution of a Confidentiality Agreement, Kaiser will be scheduling technical presentations for interested parties during the week of August 28th, 2017.
Bid Deadline: September 20, 2017
To request a copy of the CA or to discuss further please email kxlland@kxl.ca