Kaiser Exploration Ltd. (“Kaiser”) is making available certain of its 100% working interest Wilrich lands in the Berland River, Leland and Saxon Areas of Alberta.

Key Highlights:

10,880 acres



3 distinct drill ready prospects defined on bypassed pay



Nearby analogous production



100% working interest



No associated liabilities



Proximal to existing infrastructure



Tenure of all lands extended until minimum of March 31, 2019



Detailed mapping of the lands identified below is available upon request:

Upon execution of a Confidentiality Agreement, Kaiser will be scheduling technical presentations for interested parties during the week of August 28th, 2017.

Bid Deadline: September 20, 2017

To request a copy of the CA or to discuss further please email kxlland@kxl.ca