Kaiser Exploration Ltd. (“Kaiser”) is making available certain of its 100% working interest Wilrich lands in the Berland River, Leland and Saxon Areas of Alberta. 

Key Highlights:

  • 10,880 acres
  • 3 distinct drill ready prospects defined on bypassed pay
  • Nearby analogous production
  • 100% working interest
  • No associated liabilities
  • Proximal to existing infrastructure
  • Tenure of all lands extended until minimum of March 31, 2019

Detailed mapping of the lands identified below is available upon request:

Upon execution of a Confidentiality Agreement, Kaiser will be scheduling technical presentations for interested parties during the week of August 28th, 2017.

Bid Deadline: September 20, 2017

To request a copy of the CA or to discuss further please email kxlland@kxl.ca