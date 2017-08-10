SemCAMS, a subsidiary of SemGroup Corporation, today announced plans to build a new 280 mmcf per day sour gas facility to process sour Montney gas in the Pipestone region of the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

The proposed new gas facility, which will be located at 12-17-70-08 W6, is being designed to process 280 mmcf per day of raw sour gas with up to 10 per cent H2S and 16,000 bbls per day of condensate.

Preliminary engineering for the new gas facility is already underway and the license application has been submitted to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), said the company. Discussions are ongoing with numerous area producers, and the final investment decision on the project is expected if SemCAMS secures long-term processing arrangements with one or more of those producers.