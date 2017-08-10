The B.C. government is taking “initial action” on its commitment to protect British Columbia's interests in the face of the proposed expansion of the Kinder Morgan Canada Limited pipeline and increased tanker traffic.

At a news conference today, Environment and Climate Change Strategy Minister George Heyman and Attorney General David Eby outlined both legal and consultation steps the government will take immediate action on.

“Our government made it clear that a seven-fold increase in heavy oil tanker in the Vancouver harbour is not in B.C.'s best interests,” said Heyman. “Not for our economy, our environment, or thousands of existing jobs. We will use all available tools to protect our coastal waters and our province's future.”

The British Columbia government has secured Thomas Berger as external counsel to government in the legal action related to Trans Mountain expansion pipeline.

“He [Berger] is a living example of modern First Nations law in Canada,” said Eby during a press conference, noting that an earlier Berger Supreme Court of Canada decision established the existence of First Nations title. “We think that his presence on this file will signal a couple of things: One our commitment to First Nations in Canada, both in the specific litigation but generally with respect to the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommendations that there is a new government.”



“We are committed to fighting for B.C.’s interests and it is government’s desire to seek intervenor status in legal challenges to federal approval of the pipeline expansion and increased oil tanker traffic off B.C.'s coast,” added Eby. “Mr. Berger will provide legal advice to government on the options for participation in legal challenges, and those hearings are scheduled to begin in federal court later this fall.”

The province said it will also fulfill its duty of meaningful consultation with indigenous people concerning this project, "including consultations regarding potential impacts to aboriginal rights and title — a responsibility that has been identified in a number of court cases. In particular, that duty must be fulfilled as consultation relates to environmental assessment certificate (EAC) requirements. Until these consultations are completed in a way that meets the province’s legal obligations, work on the project on public lands cannot proceed.”

“Going forward we will be reviewing policies to outline how our government expects to further meet our commitments to First Nations as well as to all British Columbians with regard to defending our air, land and water,” added Heyman. “This policy review will clarify government policy for decision-makers as they evaluate future permits and work plans.”

The province will continue to explore other tools to hold Kinder Morgan’s project plans “to the high standards of environmental protection and indigenous consultation that British Columbians expect.”

The DOB will update the story through the afternoon.