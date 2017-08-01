Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has completed a series of asset sales and expects to complete additional asset sales, including the sale of its Worsley Charlie Lake light oil pool, for total disposition proceeds of approximately $142 million (subject to closing adjustments).

These asset sales collectively represent forecast 2017 annual average production of approximately 3,600 boe per day (approximately 62 per cent light oil and NGLs) and proved plus probable reserves of 48.2 million boe at Dec. 31, 2016.

The proceeds from these asset sales have been and are anticipated to be used to initially reduce Birchcliff's indebtedness under its credit facilities, which will be subsequently redrawn as needed to fund Birchcliff's capital expenditure program and for general corporate purposes. Birchcliff expects that it will provide updated guidance in its second quarter 2017 press release, which is currently scheduled to be released on Aug. 10, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. (MDT).

"We believe that these asset sales will allow us to become more geographically focused and become even more competitive in our industry. In addition, the proceeds from these asset sales will allow us to reduce our indebtedness, which will improve our balance sheet and increase our financial flexibility. Notwithstanding these assets sales, the borrowing base under our credit facilities will remain at $950 million, which is a testament to the quality of our reserves," said Jeff Tonken, president and chief executive officer of Birchcliff. "As a result of these transactions, we expect that our operating, transportation and marketing and interest costs will decrease on a per unit basis, reducing our already low-cost structure."