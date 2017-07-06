Apache Corporation will complete an exit from Canada upon the closing of three recent transactions.

Apache has agreed to sell its Apache Canada Ltd. subsidiary to Paramount Resources Ltd. This includes properties located principally in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. In a separate transaction signed in June, Apache agreed to sell its Provost assets in Alberta to an undisclosed privately owned company. Also in June, Apache sold its assets at Midale and House Mountain, located in Saskatchewan and Alberta, to Calgary-based Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Trilogy agrees to merge with Paramount

Meanwhile in a separate announcement, Trilogy Energy Corp. has agreed to merge with Paramount Resources Ltd. Under the merger, Paramount would acquire all of the common shares and non-voting shares of Trilogy not already owned by Paramount in exchange for Class A common shares of Paramount on the basis of one Paramount share for every 3.75 Trilogy shares.