The Earth Science for Society (ESfS) committee has been awarded an NSERC/CRSNG PromoScience grant of $35,000 to allow for the development, enhancement and delivery of its annual geoscience outreach and education exhibition.

ESfS was officially announced as a grant recipient on May 12, 2017, at the Johnson GEO Centre in St. John’s, Newfoundland, at the launch of Science Odyssey. This funding supports hands-on STEM learning experiences for young Canadians.

The ESfS committee believes that increased science literacy is essential for the students of today as they are the decision-makers of tomorrow and the future caretakers of the Earth.

Hosted by the Canadian Society of Exploration Geophysicists Foundation (CSEGF), the ESfS exhibition showcases hands-on and interactive stations in four themed pavilions:

1) Resources and You, 2) Energy For Us, 3) One Dynamic Earth, and 4) Our Future!

During the three day ESfS exhibition, K-12 students, youth groups, families and the public have the opportunity to explore earth science fundamentals. Geoscience volunteers guide school and youth groups through the exhibits. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. In 2017, ESfS welcomed over 2,400 visitors. Next year’s 8th annual ESfS exhibit will be held at the Big Four Building, Stampede Park in Calgary from March 18-20, 2018.

Thanks to a supplemental PromoScience grant, ESfS was also able to participate in Science Odyssey, which is a Canada-wide 10-day celebration of the wonders of science discovery and innovation that took place May 12-21. ESfS Science Odyssey activities showcased three fun and interactive stations featuring trilobite fossils, the rock cycle, and our changing world, May 13 and 20 at the Canadian Rockies Earth Science Resource Centre in Canmore, and at GeoConvention at the TELUS Convention Centre in Calgary on May 15 and 16.

“Thanks to the funding from the PromoScience grant, CSEGF’s Earth Science for Society committee looks forward to delivering a successful educational event to the young people in our community and expanding our reach and raising awareness of the importance of the geosciences to future generations” said Brodie Sutherland, ESfS organizing committee chair. “We are grateful for the ongoing support from our dynamic exhibitors, committed sponsors and the many volunteers who make the exhibition possible.”

Save-The-Date for #ESfS 2018: March 18-20

Check out the group’s activities page at: www.esfscanada.com