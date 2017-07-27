The New Star Energy Ltd. Duvernay/Deep Rights Package includes all rights below the base of the Banff Formation and represents approximately 10,000 hectares (25,000 acres) of land located in the Highvale Field west of Edmonton. See associated property report and land plat for more details.

Highvale Duvernay

The Highvale lands lie in the oil-rich fairway of the Duvernay Shale Resource Play. In recent years companies including Shell, Conoco and Vesta have begun targeting the oil window of the Duvernay. Sinopec Daylight Energy LTD. is successfully producing oil in the Duvernay to the southwest of the Highvale lands. 00/02-05-047-9W5/0 has produced over 42,500 bbl of oil since March 2013 with a max average daily oil rate of over 490 bbl/d. A 5 well pool in 46-3W5, which is on trend with the Highvale lands, is producing from the condensate window. These wells IP’d with ave daily condensate rates between 150 and 350 bbl/d.

Highvale Nisku

With few deep penetrations over the New Star Highvale Lands, there is potential for new Nisku oil discoveries. There are productive offsetting Nisku pools in the area and the Nisku could be drilled as a primary target or as a secondary target when drilling for the Duvernay.

New Star has two oil processing facilities and a gas plant with room to custom process 6000 bbl/d of emulsion and 15 mmscf/d of raw gas.

Click here to download the full information package



For more information on this opportunity please contact Trevor Rose at (403) 398-0829 or trose@newstarenergy.ca.