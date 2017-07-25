High in pure dollar terms, but low based upon the number of deals actually put together — that is the story of Canadian upstream M&A activity during June according to CanOils’s latest M&A review. Download the report in full here.

Canadian upstream M&A values have been gathering some pace during the second quarter. June 2017 saw C$1.1 billion spent on Canadian E&P assets. What remains clear, however, is that deal activity has not picked up in Canada to the levels seen at the end of 2016, if the C$32.1 billion spend over four oilsands deals announced in March is treated as anomalous activity.





Source: CanOils Upstream M&A Review, June 2017

This trend is in line with global energy deal activity, as recent oil price drops and continued uncertainty has dampened optimism. In fact, despite the relatively high deal value in June compared to most of 2017 to date, the number of actual deals being agreed was in fact quite low — just nine domestic Canadian E&P deals, the lowest level of activity since January.

This month’s top stories