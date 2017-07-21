$50M ERA Oil Sands Innovation Challenge | Webinar registration now open

Join us on Wednesday, July 26 (10 a.m. - 11a.m. MDT) to learn more about the ERA Oil Sands Innovation Challenge during an informative webinar hosted by CEO, Steve MacDonald and Executive Director, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Mark Summers.

Participants will learn more about this $50 million funding oppurtunity, the ERA process and have an oppurtunity to ask questions.

Read the guidelines for the ERA Oil Sands Innovation Challenge here: ERAlberta.ca/OilSandsChallenge







