Join JWN and our exclusive event sponsors, O.C. Tanner and AON Hewitt, on June 21 for a discussion on why effective recognition programs are an essential tool to help create and maintain a motivated workforce.

In advance of this JWN Speaker Series — click here to register — we sat down with our sponsors to learn more about the topics that will be discussed.

Q: Why is recognition so important?

A: Engagement is the level of an employee’s psychological investment in their organization. Engaged employees say positive things about their company, give extra effort and are more likely to stay with their company. One of the top positive impact dimensions of engagement is recognition.

Recognition is among the top positive impact dimensions in 85% of organizations;



of organizations; 40% of employees say that lack of recognition is a key reason for quitting their job;



of employees say that lack of recognition is a key reason for quitting their job; 33% of employees say that recognition is just as important as pay;



of employees say that recognition is just as important as pay; Employees who don’t feel recognized have a 40% higher chance of suffering from psychological distress.



Q: What are some examples of effective recognition practices?

A: Moments of recognition are made meaningful by best practices — being frequent, timely, inclusive, performance based, specific, personal and sincere. Meaningful moments of recognition are simply the conveyance of our appreciation. Successful recognition hinges on making employees feel appreciated.

The two most commonly used vehicles, thank-you’s from peers and public recognition, are non-monetary. However, monetary vehicles such a gifts or merchandise go hand-in-hand to make recognition more meaningful throughout the organization.

Q: Aren’t recognition programs costly?

A: Costlier isn’t better — the most effective programs take advantage of non-monetary vehicles for recognition.

When people feel appreciated we see a significant rise in value. Gradually you see the mean level of productivity and engagement rise across the organization. In fact, recognition forms and important part of the talent management toolkit and has critical linkages to total rewards, engagement, the employee value proposition and communication.

Q: How often should employees get recognized? And are there best practices based on demographics?

A: We should be encouraging, noticing, and praising the effort our employees apply daily towards the achievement of results. This sustains energy and momentum. When we see small or large victories we stop and reward those results. This validates our employees’ worth and potential. We should also look for every opportunity to celebrate any significant career milestone. This inspires loyalty and contribution over time.

The effectiveness of recognition programs varies by generation and employment status. Recognition programs are more effective among full-time employees, Baby Boomers and Generation X. The fact that recognition programs are ineffective among almost a quarter of contingent employees and interns is troubling, as the use of contingent workers is on the rise! Learn more at the event.

Q: How do organizations continuously listen to and stay connected to their employees’ engagement?

A: The next generation of measuring employee engagement and, more holistically, the employee experience engagement measurement, has evolved into what is known as “continuous listening.” This is the process of gathering feedback more broadly across the employee lifecycle and at much more frequent intervals and staying connected to all dimensions of engagement, including one of the top-ranked drivers of engagement: recognition.

Appreciation is the biggest influence on people’s decision to engage with the purpose of the organization and to engage in the production of great work on its behalf. It gives people a sense of fit and belonging and creates an environment where they are reluctant to leave.

Q: Do senior leaders have to champion recognition programs?

A: Senior leadership buy-in and management support are the greatest enablers to successful programs and emerged as a key driver amongst effective recognition programs of 478 organizations we studied.