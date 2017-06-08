This past weekend Divestco lost a valuable colleague, Rob Howey. Rob was an appreciated member of Divestco’s Seismic Processing team; his dry sense of humour, calm demeanour and commitment to his teammates will not be forgotten.

Rob had a long and successful career in the seismic processing field prior to Joining Divestco in September 2012. After graduating from UBC with a degree in Geophysics in 1977, he started working as a junior seismic processor for CGG and rapidly moved into more senior positions. In early 1987, he moved on to Kelman Technologies where contributed to the growth and success of a growing seismic data processing centre. In 1998, he took on the role as SVP Processing at Arcis Corporation where he substantially grew the domestic and international client base. Rob stayed at Arcis until 2012.

Rob’s sudden and unexpected departure from this world shocked us all and no words can express our sadness or our gratitude for having known him.

We wish to convey to the family, friends and fellow colleagues of Rob, our most sincere condolences. He will be dearly missed.