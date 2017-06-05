



Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Rising Star Resources Ltd. (“Rising Star” or the “Company”) with the sale of certain of its non-core oil and natural gas properties located in the Whitelaw, North Sturgeon, Eaglesham and Fairview areas of northwestern Alberta.

At Whitelaw , Rising Star holds a 100% working interest in ten sections of land on which there are seven natural gas wells which produce with a shallow decline.



property has averaged approximately 535 Mcf/d of natural gas sales with minor volumes of natural gas liquids (90 boe/d). Rising Star holds a 100% working interest in 38 sections of land at North Sturgeon located within a fairway with proven multi-zone development potential. Rising Star holds a 100% working interest in 2.25 sections of land at Eaglesham and a 100% working interest in three sections of land and a royalty interest on two additional sections of land at Fairview. There is no production currently associated with the Eaglesham, Fairview or North Sturgeon properties.



To book an appointment to visit the

Data Room or for more information

please contact:

Ben Rye, Tom Pavic, Jill Switzer,

Ryan Ferguson Young or Alan Tambosso at

403.266.6133.