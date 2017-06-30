JWN (formerly JuneWarren-Nickle’s Energy Group) invited companies to visit its booth at the 2017 Global Petroleum Show and speak with editors of the Daily Oil Bulletin and Oilweek magazine about their companies and what makes them special or unique in the Canadian energy marketplace.

“Our editors had a number of really interesting conversations with innovative new companies who are doing great things in the energy industry from both a technology and environmental perspective,” said Donovan Volk, vice-president of sales and marketing at JWN. “Ultimately we selected three companies that represent what the future of our energy industry is all about — technology innovation that drives better business results and can benefit the environment.”

The three winning companies are:

Pursuit Technology https://www.pursuit-technologies.com/ ) – creators of a new well-optimization downhole tool designed to help oil and gas companies produce more oil and less water from existing horizontal wells by isolating individual producing stages and analyzing flow characteristics and fluid types to optimize production.

Geometric Energy Corporation http://geometricenergy.ca/ ) – a research and development (R&D) firm focusing on sustainable distributed energy resource systems. GEC focuses on two areas: Electrochemical R&D and Photovoltaic Engineering. The Electochemical division is working to create a revolutionary non-toxic, non-explosive, and non-flammable all-solid-state sodium ion battery. The Photovoltaic Engineering group is working to produce a very-high-efficiency photovoltaic system — or in layman terms, a better way of concentrating solar energy for conversion to electricity.

Dynamic Vision http://www.dynamicvision.ca/ ) – a Calgary-based technology company focused on 3D visualization, Virtual Reality simulations, and interactive applications designed to engage, educate and enable better communication across businesses. The company’s applications relate to training, safety, design/engineering, and even recruiting new staff. Dynamic Vision’s understanding of the energy industry allowed them to produce an immersive VR-experience that allowed visitors to their booth the opportunity to work on a well-site connecting drilling pipe without ever stepping on a real platform.

JWN would like to congratulate the winners and thank everyone who visited our booth and met with the editors. Our winners will be featured in upcoming issues of Oilweek and appear on www.jwnenergy.com, where their capabilities and benefits to the energy industry will be explored in more detail. Stay tuned for more information and details.