In today’s economic environment, one of the most effective Content Marketing tools is a White Paper. A well written White paper requires significant time commitment. When properly executed, a White Paper can help companies position themselves as thought leaders and differentiate their products. Unfortunately, White Papers often fail to meet up to expectations. A poorly written White Paper results in poor quality leads and little influence as a thought leader.

To help companies utilize White Paper as a marketing tool, JWN identified some common White Paper development pitfalls:

Too much product / vendor bias: A White Paper is not a sales pitch. The purpose of a White Paper is to educate not to sell. White Papers that are written by internal resources tend to be too biased toward the vendor to be effective

Lack promotion campaign: A well written White Paper requires using the right platform for promotion. Companies often lack the manpower or capabilities to properly promote their White Papers

Undefined market: Simply promoting your White Paper is not enough. Your White Paper needs to target qualified individuals that would be able to turn into new sales opportunity. It is crucial to identify your target market and focus your promotion accordingly

For more information on how our White Paper service can optimize your marketing performance, please visit our White Paper Page