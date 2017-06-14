Clean technology innovation will be front and centre at SPARK 2017. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with idea generators in industry and research, investors, experts and innovation advisors who can help you advance your clean technology and bioindustrial solutions toward commercialization.

Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) and Alberta Innovates are supporting game-changing solutions and the clean technology innovation system to reduce our environmental impact, generate jobs and build a diversified, lower carbon economy in Alberta.

Presentation opportunity

We invite you to submit an abstract for paper or digital poster, and/or oral presentations at the SPARK 2017 Conference taking place November 6 – 8, 2017 at the Shaw Conference in Edmonton, Alberta.

Information about the abstract submission can be found here: http://spark2017.ca/index.php/program/call-for-abstracts