In 2016, Royal Dutch Shell paid out a grand total of US$15.1 billion to governments of 31 countries in which it operates E&P assets, according to its June 13 report published in accordance with U.K. regulatory requirements.



The largest single total of US$3.6 billion was made to the government of Nigeria. Almost 60 per cent of this sum related to fees paid due to production entitlement, whereby a state-owned entity shares in the rights to revenues generated through Shell production. Canada received just over US$75 million in payments for tax, royalties and licence fees from Shell, which was the 17th highest amount paid by Shell this year.