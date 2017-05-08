Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Keyera Partnership (“Keyera” or the “Company”) with with the sale of its crude oil pipeline interests in the Red Earth Creek area of Alberta (the “Pipelines”). The Company is selling the Pipelines in order to focus its activities on its core business.

The Pipelines are located approximately 370 km north of Edmonton, in the Red Earth Creek area of north central Alberta.



area of north central Alberta. Keyera holds a 64.441% working interest in and operates the Wabasca River Pipeline System , and the Company holds an 87.5% working interest in and operates the North Senex Pipeline System .



, and the Company holds an 87.5% working interest in and operates Recent change in ownership and operation of production could provide throughput upside, including increased drilling and licensing activity around the Pipelines which has been seen in early 2017.



The Pipelines are expected to generate net operating income of approximately $1.3 million for Keyera in 2017.



To book an appointment to visit the Data Room or

for more information please contact:

Tom Pavic, Ryan Ferguson Young, Ben Rye,

Jill Switzer or Alan Tambosso at

403.266.6133.