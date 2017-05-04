In Saskatchewan, Yoho has non-operated interests in two producing properties and in a small number of abandoned wells. The Company would prefer to divest all of its Saskatchewan properties in one transaction. The Company’s recent net sales from its Saskatchewan properties have been 27 barrels of oil per day.



Yoho holds various operated and non-operated working interests in 11 properties in Alberta. Recent sales net to Yoho from the Alberta properties have averaged approximately 394 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with sales of 98 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids per day and 1.8 MMcf/d of natural gas.



In British Columbia, Yoho has operated and non-operated interests in seven properties. Recent sales net to Yoho from the British Columbia properties have averaged approximately 164 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with sales of one barrel of oil and natural gas liquids per day and 975 Mcf/d of natural gas.



Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Yoho Resources Inc. (“Yoho” or the “Company”) with the sale of its non-core oil and natural gas properties (the “Properties”). The Properties are located in various areas of Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

To book an appointment to visit the Data Room or for more information please contact:

Ben Rye, Tom Pavic, Jill Switzer, Ryan Ferguson Young, or Alan Tambosso at 403.266.6133.