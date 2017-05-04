The Canadian Society for Unconventional Resources ("CSUR") is pleased to be able to present a one day workshop being held May 11, 2017 on "Hydraulic Fracturing: Where we've been and where we're going". This one day event will not only focus on the industry's remarkable technological advancements over the last decade, but will also examine the new technologies that are being developed to increase productivity and reserves in Unconventional Resource Plays.



This event will feature presentations from industry and academics who will explore drilling, completion, reservoir and the economics surrounding hydraulic fracturing. It is formatted to be of value to both the engineering and geoscience disciplines with specific focus on the WCSB resource plays.

CSUR is pleased to bring Vivian Krause to Calgary to share her research with you at this year's Hydraulic Fracturing Workshop. If you have heard Vivian speak before you will definitely want to hear this update and the new information she has recently discovered!

Location:

ConocoPhillips Canada Theatre

401 9th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 2H7

Start: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 8:30 AM

End: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 4:00 PM

To register click here.