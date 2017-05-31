For a larger image click here !

Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Corinthian Oil Corp. (“Corinthian” or the “Company”) with managing a strategic alternatives process for the Company.

The Company’s most significant asset is its 29,740 acres of deep rights in the heart of the evolving Duvernay oil play in the Huxley and Joffre areas, in the East Shale Basin of Central Alberta. Corinthian’s land is offset by recent successful drilling in the Duvernay as well as a recent increase in land sale activity and prices.



To book an appointment to visit the

Data Room or for more information

please contact:

Tom Pavic, Ryan Ferguson Young, Ben Rye,

Jill Switzer or Alan Tambosso at

403.266.6133.