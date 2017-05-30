The Canadian Society for Unconventional Resources (CSUR), at its 2017 annual general meeting held on May 25, elected its board of directors for 2017/2018.

The following day, the newly constituted board elected its officers for the 2017/2018 year.

“Our recently elected 2017 board of directors represents the diverse nature of our membership extremely well,” said CSUR president and CEO Dan Allan. “We are very fortunate to have such a high caliber of industry leaders, who can effectively represent the wide spectrum of CSUR’s membership. These individuals will play a critical role in developing CSUR’s long term strategies as the industry continues to undergo significant transformative change.”

The following representatives from CSUR member companies make up the 2017/2018 officers and board of directors:

Officers

Andrea Hood, co-treasurer and audit chair, geoLOGIC systems;



Bill Whitelaw, governance and nominations chair, JuneWarren-Nickle's Energy Group;



Brad Hayes, secretary, Petrel Robertson Consulting Ltd.;



Dan Allan, president and CEO, Canadian Society for Unconventional Resources;



Stephanie Gawlinski, co-treasurer and audit chair Crescent Point Energy Corp.;



Walter (Wally) Kozak, chairman of the board, Calfrac Well Service Ltd.



Directors