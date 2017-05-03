A special opportunity: Create momentum, inspire dialogue and spark interest

Companies that position themselves as thought leaders are able to differentiate their services from the crowd.

That’s one of the key findings from Going Global, a comprehensive 2017 study from JWN and its partners that helps Canadian oilfield service companies navigate international opportunities.

Conducting the study, JWN discovered that some Canadian companies were able to successfully market their products to new and different export markets — leading to increased revenues — when they capitalized on the opportunity of thought leadership.

A white paper allows companies to demonstrate their expertise within a certain area and can be an essential tool to start a conversation with potential clients. JWN’s white paper service offers many important benefits, including:

Lead generation: The combination of learning and persuasion makes white papers one of the most powerful marketing tools, with a high conversion rate.



Authority building: Customers will come to you because you have demonstrated your expertise in the industry.



Trust building: White papers are useful in professionally engaging your customers and building a relationship.



JWN has the intelligence and data to help you find real opportunities in Canada’s oil and gas sector and beyond. Our in-depth understanding and tools enable us to develop a targeted and tailored approach. JWN has:

Developed white papers for many leading brands such as GE, SAS, Siemens and Accenture.



Hosted reports on our promotion platforms for many years. Our platforms allow us to attract a significant number of qualified individuals to read our reports. On average, 17 per cent of our readers are VPs and above, 20 per cent are engineers and nine per cent are geoscientists.



For more information on how our white paper service can optimize your marketing performance, please contact Anupam Sharma at asharma@jwnenergy.com.